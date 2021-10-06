Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Rises By 23.8%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,800 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 491,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,039.0 days.

Shares of MZDAF stock remained flat at $$8.54 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

