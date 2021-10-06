Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Expands By 23.7%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MFM stock remained flat at $$6.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 36,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,289. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1,237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,061 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 16.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

