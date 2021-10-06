Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Grows By 23.1%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of MingZhu Logistics worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. MingZhu Logistics has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

