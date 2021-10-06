Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Declines By 27.0%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MITI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 179,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Mitesco has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of -1.44.

Get Mitesco alerts:

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.