Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Declines By 18.2%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

NASDAQ:MOLN traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. 62,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,908. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

