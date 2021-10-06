Short Interest in National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Drops By 17.3%

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of National Australia Bank stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,690. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

NABZY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

