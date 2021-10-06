Short Interest in National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Drops By 25.9%

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,030.0 days.

Shares of NXPGF stock remained flat at $$2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. National Express Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, September 27th.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

