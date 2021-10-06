Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Decreases By 19.0%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 379,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NWG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWG. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

