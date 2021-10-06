Short Interest in Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Declines By 24.1%

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NEAPF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747. Nearmap has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.
About Nearmap
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.