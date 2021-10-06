Short Interest in Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Declines By 20.5%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOPMF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. 3,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

