Short Interest in Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Declines By 20.0%

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Newrange Gold stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 2,407,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,194. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Newrange Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

About Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

