Short Interest in Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Declines By 20.0%

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Newrange Gold stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 2,407,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,194. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Newrange Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.
About Newrange Gold
Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.