Short Interest in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Expands By 27.1%

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn bought 2,300 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $25,277.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 49,699 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $571,041.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 139,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,713. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NICK opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.45. Nicholas Financial has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

