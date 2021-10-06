Short Interest in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Grows By 23.5%

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 635,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 900,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,414,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,612 shares of company stock valued at $15,913,427 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,745,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

ONTF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. 15,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,312. The company has a market capitalization of $886.84 million and a PE ratio of 14.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24 has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. ON24’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

