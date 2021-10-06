Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Grows By 28.6%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 97,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. 54,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 2.04.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,776 shares of company stock valued at $785,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 226.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,741 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

