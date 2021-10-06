Short Interest in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Expands By 25.4%

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 875,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oragenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 512,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Oragenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 131.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 303,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oragenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 1,715,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,111,889. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

