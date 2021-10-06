Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Expands By 30.8%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS MXCHY remained flat at $$5.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1891 per share. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Orbia Advance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

