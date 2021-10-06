Short Interest in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Expands By 22.8%

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Partners Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,169. The company has a market cap of $150.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Partners Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 4.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 71,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $888,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Partners Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

