Short Interest in Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Decreases By 18.5%

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,500 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 713,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 726.9 days.

PNXGF stock remained flat at $$8.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNXGF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Investec lowered shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

