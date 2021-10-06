Short Interest in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Decreases By 26.1%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 7,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 111,595 shares of company stock worth $790,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,634,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,152,000 after acquiring an additional 728,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 703,469 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,449 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,736. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

