Short Interest in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Declines By 18.5%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 187,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th.
In related news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $399,813.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $140,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,029 shares of company stock valued at $498,564 over the last three months. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PSTX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. 79,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.
