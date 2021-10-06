Short Interest in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Declines By 18.5%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 187,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $399,813.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $140,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,029 shares of company stock valued at $498,564 over the last three months. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. 79,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

