Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Increases By 30.9%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.1 days.

PRDSF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 930. Prada has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

Prada Company Profile

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

