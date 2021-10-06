Short Interest in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Drops By 20.0%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PEYE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 27,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Precision Optics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.