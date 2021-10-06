Short Interest in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Expands By 26.9%

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 811,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

APTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

