Short Interest in Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Grows By 27.1%

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBIO opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. Pressure BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

