Short Interest in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Expands By 26.1%

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Randolph Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

RNDB opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $116.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.85. Randolph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

