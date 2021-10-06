Short Interest in Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Grows By 22.7%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 575,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Shares of SEOVF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 81,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,446. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $260.88 million, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.07. Sernova has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.
Sernova Company Profile
