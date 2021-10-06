Short Interest in Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Grows By 22.7%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 575,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of SEOVF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 81,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,446. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $260.88 million, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.07. Sernova has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It engages in the business of developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins and hormones missing within the body.

