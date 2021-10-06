Short Interest in Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Grows By 25.8%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.5 days.

SLTTF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS SLTTF opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.