Short Interest in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Increases By 26.8%

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 199,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SLR Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,598 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,437,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,800,000 after buying an additional 214,586 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SLR Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

SLRC stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $817.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

