Short Interest in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Drops By 18.1%

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Steel Partners by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Partners stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,455. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $607.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $386.43 million during the quarter.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

