Short Interest in Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Expands By 25.5%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SYAAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 17,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Syrah Resources has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

