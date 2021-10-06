Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Decreases By 20.4%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 538,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Taoping by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Taoping in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Taoping in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Taoping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taoping during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAOP opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Taoping has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a broad portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions, including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors.

