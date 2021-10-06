Short Interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Decreases By 17.9%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 800,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. 347,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.09.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

TNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.