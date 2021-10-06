Short Interest in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Grows By 26.6%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the August 31st total of 458,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMH. Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis increased their target price on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 134 shares of company stock valued at $2,990. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in UMH Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

