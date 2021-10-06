Short Interest in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Rises By 23.7%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 832,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.33.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.73. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $164.60 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.