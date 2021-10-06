Short Interest in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Grows By 26.2%

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 978,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of VVV opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $937,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 66.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,770,000 after acquiring an additional 416,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.