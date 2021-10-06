Short Interest in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Increases By 24.4%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 143,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $1,496,027.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $649,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,325 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTNR opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $334.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.79. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

