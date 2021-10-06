Short Interest in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declines By 18.6%

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 266,095 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 51.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 64,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $190,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. 70,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,979. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

