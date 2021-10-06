Short Interest in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Expands By 23.6%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VGZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

In other Vista Gold news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,199 shares in the company, valued at $427,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 112.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 39,968 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 117.5% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 337,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

VGZ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 million, a PE ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.48. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

