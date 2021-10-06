Short Interest in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Expands By 26.2%

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE VYGG opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Vy Global Growth has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter valued at $5,060,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $225,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in Vy Global Growth by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 151,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,679 shares in the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter worth $5,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

