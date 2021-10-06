Short Interest in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Increases By 23.2%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.64. 9,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.66. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $82.42.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WH. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,837 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 78.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 109,307 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,835,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 811.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 197,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.