Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Drops By 17.3%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 434,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of Yunji stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Yunji has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.61.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yunji will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Yunji
Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
