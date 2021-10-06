Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Drops By 17.3%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 434,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Yunji stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Yunji has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yunji will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YJ. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yunji during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yunji during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Yunji during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yunji by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 223,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Yunji during the first quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.