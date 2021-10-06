Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in September

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SSSAF opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50.

About Shurgard Self Storage

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

