Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,700 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 536,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 89,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 46.9% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 215,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 68,731 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.20. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWIR. CIBC reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

