Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Trading Up 0.5%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 1,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,116,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,310,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.