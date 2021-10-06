Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 9,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 11,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINGF)

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

