Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period.

BLCN opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

