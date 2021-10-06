Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1,216.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,078 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,925,000 after purchasing an additional 522,245 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,510,000 after purchasing an additional 127,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 279,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,207,391. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

