SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Up 3%

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) were up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $214.11 and last traded at $213.29. Approximately 862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 189,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.82. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,176.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $33,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $366,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,561. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

