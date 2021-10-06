SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 106,153 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.11% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $24,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 19.7% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 368,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 15.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.96.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

