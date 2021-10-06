SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SM Energy worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 706,525 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 840.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 576,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SM Energy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,192,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 475,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. 81,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,305. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $30.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.